State Insurance Commissioner Warns All Carriers May Abandon Exchange In 2018
Oklahoma could have zero insurance providers participating in the federal marketplace in 2018, state Insurance Commissioner John Doak announced this morning. Currently, the marketplace only offers a single insurance provider to Oklahomans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One Person Dead In Tulsa Traffic Accident (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|tiffi bee
|181
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Sun
|Jane Doe
|257
|who neds jobs
|Sat
|Pump Jack Alvin Boss
|12
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Sat
|Allahs pork rinds
|21
|Searching for obituary on Lesley Harold Williams.
|Mar 24
|Grieving Niece
|1
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF
|Mar 23
|Jamie Dundee
|11
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|Mar 23
|Alvin Boss Tank You
|19
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC