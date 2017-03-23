State Insurance Commissioner Warns Al...

State Insurance Commissioner Warns All Carriers May Abandon Exchange In 2018

Friday Mar 24

Oklahoma could have zero insurance providers participating in the federal marketplace in 2018, state Insurance Commissioner John Doak announced this morning. Currently, the marketplace only offers a single insurance provider to Oklahomans.

