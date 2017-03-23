SPEECH & DEBATE Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Out This Month;...
The original motion picture soundtrack will be available for pre-order at Amazon.com , iTunes, and BroadwayRecords.com on Friday, March 24 and will be released on Friday, March 31. Every pre-order will receive an immediate download of the original song "Losers Are Winners " performed by Kristin Chenoweth . Sycamore Pictures will donate 10% of all soundtrack sales to the Kristin Chenoweth Arts & Education Foundation, which offers entertainment and artistic enrichment to the community in her HOME TOWN of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
