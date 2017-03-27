Severed fiber optic line causes phone outage to Wagoner County Sheriff's Office, 911 Center
The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office and the Wagoner County 911 Center were without phone service after a fiber optic phone line was accidentally cut Wednesday night, the Sheriff's Office reported.
