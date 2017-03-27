PICTURED: Homeowner's son, 23, who shot dead intruders
PICTURED: Homeowner's son, 23, who shot dead three intruders: Identity of gunman is released as police reveal that the getaway driver who 'masterminded the burglary' KNEW the family Zachary Peters, 23, shot dead three teens, aged 16, 17 and 18, after they broke into his Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, home on Monday around 12.30pm A 23-year-old man who shot dead three teenagers after they broke into his Oklahoma home in broad daylight has been identified. Zachary Peters was at home with his father in Broken Arrow when he awoke to a loud banging noise on Monday after three suspected burglars shattered the back door of his home.
