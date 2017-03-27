Owasso vigil for three teens killed during home invasion ends abruptly after rumors of gun surface
People gather during a candlelight vigil in honor of the three teens killed in the Broken Arrow home invasion at Rayola Park, in Owasso, on Friday. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World People gather during a candlelight vigil in honor of the three teens killed in the Broken Arrow home invasion at Rayola Park, in Owasso, on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|StanleeeeeheheheHeLL
|16
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|8 hr
|Fat Little Debbies
|13
|Review: Mclean Air Duct Coating & Cleaning Inc (Sep '13)
|22 hr
|Guest
|11
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|23 hr
|Les
|280
|Alvin Boss eats poop
|Sat
|Guest
|8
|who neds jobs
|Sat
|Guest
|14
|Oklahoma affordable housing needs go unmet
|Sat
|alotofneedsunmet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC