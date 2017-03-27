Owasso vigil for three teens killed d...

Owasso vigil for three teens killed during home invasion ends abruptly after rumors of gun surface

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Sequoyah County Times

People gather during a candlelight vigil in honor of the three teens killed in the Broken Arrow home invasion at Rayola Park, in Owasso, on Friday. CORY YOUNG/Tulsa World People gather during a candlelight vigil in honor of the three teens killed in the Broken Arrow home invasion at Rayola Park, in Owasso, on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16) 1 hr StanleeeeeheheheHeLL 16
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) 8 hr Fat Little Debbies 13
Review: Mclean Air Duct Coating & Cleaning Inc (Sep '13) 22 hr Guest 11
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 23 hr Les 280
Alvin Boss eats poop Sat Guest 8
who neds jobs Sat Guest 14
News Oklahoma affordable housing needs go unmet Sat alotofneedsunmet 1
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,894 • Total comments across all topics: 280,008,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC