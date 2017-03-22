Opponents Of New OK Bill Say It Could Impact Healthcare Coverage - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Senate Bill 478 is a bill that would allow insurance companies from out of state to sell policies to people in Oklahoma, including businesses. Advocate Autumn Ryan said, "You know, we can't choose which conditions we get, so I don't know how we can choose which conditions we want to pay for."

