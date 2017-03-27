OK teacher arrested after allegedly attacking a police officer
Authorities were called to an accident after a driver ran a red light. The driver of the car, Joshua Wann, 29, reportedly smelled like mouthwash and alcohol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|1 hr
|Allahs pork rinds
|32
|Alvin Boss best tank cleaner (Sep '16)
|1 hr
|Kelo
|3
|Alvin Boss eats poop
|1 hr
|Kelo
|4
|Grown man does wrestling move on young boy
|23 hr
|lisa remington
|3
|Man fatally shoots 3 suspects in Oklahoma home ...
|Wed
|Bobby is a Stupid...
|3
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Wed
|Alvin Boss Lover Boy
|266
|Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft...
|Tue
|Booty games by gays
|5
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC