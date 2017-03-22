New BA Conference Center Expected To Bring Boost To Economy - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com It's Broken Arrow's first conference center and the City estimates it could bring up to 10,000 out of state visitors each year. Mayor Craig Thurmond said, "It's hard to say how much this is going to do, but it's going to make a huge impact."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.