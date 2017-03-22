New BA Conference Center Expected To Bring Boost To Economy
New BA Conference Center Expected To Bring Boost To Economy - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com It's Broken Arrow's first conference center and the City estimates it could bring up to 10,000 out of state visitors each year. Mayor Craig Thurmond said, "It's hard to say how much this is going to do, but it's going to make a huge impact."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|1 hr
|Mmmmmm
|211
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|2 hr
|Alvin Boss Tank You
|19
|55 (Jun '14)
|16 hr
|anonymous
|216
|steven abel
|20 hr
|crashman
|1
|who neds jobs
|Wed
|Alvin Boss Bend O...
|8
|I love Matrix service by god
|Tue
|Alvin Boss
|4
|Fire Destroys Vacant Bever Family Home In Broke...
|Mar 19
|WarForOil
|2
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC