Life prison sentence upheld for Oklahoma man convicted of dropping cinder block on woman's head

Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the life prison sentence of a 25-year-old man convicted of dropping a cinder block on a woman's head to "put her out of her misery" after he had slashed her with a machete. The court handed down the decision Thursday to Joshua Andrew Reynolds, who was convicted of first-degree murder by a Tulsa County jury in the May 2013 death of 20-year-old Melissa Ann Lemery of Broken Arrow.

