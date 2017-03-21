Investigators Work To Learn Cause Of ...

Investigators Work To Learn Cause Of Fire At Vacant Bever Home

Investigators are working to figure out how a fire started March 18 at the former Bever family home in Broken Arrow. The fire destroyed the house where prosecutors say Robert and Michael Bever stabbed their parents and three of their siblings to death in 2015.

