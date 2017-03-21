Investigators Work To Learn Cause Of Fire At Vacant Bever Home
Investigators are working to figure out how a fire started March 18 at the former Bever family home in Broken Arrow. The fire destroyed the house where prosecutors say Robert and Michael Bever stabbed their parents and three of their siblings to death in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|28 min
|Alvin Boss
|16
|who neds jobs
|32 min
|Alvin Boss
|5
|I love Matrix service by god
|36 min
|Alvin Boss
|4
|trump won
|14 hr
|Alvin Boss
|3
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Glanz Straight 2HELL
|15
|Review: Victory Stoneworks (May '13)
|Mon
|unknown
|5
|bixby police (Feb '09)
|Mon
|Big daddy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC