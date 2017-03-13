Gunshots Fired At Broken Arrow Home

Gunshots Fired At Broken Arrow Home

Officers told News On 6, shots were fired from a car towards a home near the intersection of North Cypress Avenue and West Madison Street. Police said bullets hit the home and a car parked in the home's driveway, but no one inside was hurt.

