Gunshots Fired At Broken Arrow Home
Officers told News On 6, shots were fired from a car towards a home near the intersection of North Cypress Avenue and West Madison Street. Police said bullets hit the home and a car parked in the home's driveway, but no one inside was hurt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|church of satan
|17 min
|Jesse Pennington
|119
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|2 hr
|Alvin Boss
|195
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Alvin Boss
|13
|When you blacks gonna learn???
|6 hr
|Alvin Boss
|72
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Mon
|Them Too
|12
|55 (Jun '14)
|Mon
|anonymous
|214
|Family Court System (Sep '06)
|Mon
|Alvin Boss
|27
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC