Former Colleagues, Governor, Call For Shortey's Resignation Amid Investigation

Thursday Mar 16

State Senator Ralph Shortey was in and out of jail in two hours after being charged, booked and bonded out on three different felonies, including child prostitution. Shortey has not responded to the growing chorus of people asking for his resignation, and the legislature hasn't publicly said if they intend to kick him out.

