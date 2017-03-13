Former Colleagues, Governor, Call For Shortey's Resignation Amid Investigation
State Senator Ralph Shortey was in and out of jail in two hours after being charged, booked and bonded out on three different felonies, including child prostitution. Shortey has not responded to the growing chorus of people asking for his resignation, and the legislature hasn't publicly said if they intend to kick him out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I love Matrix service by god
|16 hr
|Alvin Boss Porn Star
|2
|who neds jobs
|16 hr
|Alvin Boss
|2
|When you blacks gonna learn???
|16 hr
|Alvin Boss Poop Shut
|73
|trump won
|18 hr
|PleaseSuckMeAlvin
|2
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|19 hr
|SuckItGoodBoss
|11
|Fire Destroys Vacant Bever Family Home In Broke...
|20 hr
|WarForOil
|2
|Man Injured Walking Beside The Turner Turnpike ...
|23 hr
|noditch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC