Fire Destroys Vacant Bever Family Home In Broken Arrow

Police say a Broken Arrow home where five family members were killed two years ago caught fire early Saturday and sustained extensive damage. In July 2015, police arrested Robert and Michael Bever after officers found the bodies of their parents and three siblings inside that home.

