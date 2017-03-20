Fire Destroys Vacant Bever Family Hom...

Fire Destroys Vacant Bever Family Home In Broken Arrow

There are 2 comments on the News9 Oklahoma City story from Saturday Mar 18, titled Fire Destroys Vacant Bever Family Home In Broken Arrow. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:

Police say a Broken Arrow home where five family members were killed two years ago caught fire early Saturday and sustained extensive damage. In July 2015, police arrested Robert and Michael Bever after officers found the bodies of their parents and three siblings inside that home.

razed

Houston, TX

#1 Saturday Mar 18
They probably got tired of waiting on them to conduct a study on how to remove the structure.
WarForOil

Irving, TX

#2 Sunday
Wonderful examples of Okies.
Products of good Okie public
educations and fundamentalist
religion. Probably good ole flag
waving patriots too.

Met quite a few of these types
when I lived there 3 years.
