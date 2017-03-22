Donations Needed For Dog Saved From C...

Donations Needed For Dog Saved From Creek in Broken Arrow

Tuesday

A group of homeowners rescued a dog from Haikey Creek in Broken Arrow with the help of police earlier this week. Animal rescuers believe the dog may have been hit by a car and spent the night in Haikey Creek due to her injuries.

