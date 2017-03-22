Committee Recommends BAPS Move To 2 High School District
Committee Recommends BAPS Move To 2 High School District - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Wednesday, a Steering Committee made a preliminary recommendation that the district shift to two 9th to 12th-grade high schools. The idea would keep the current high school, turn the Freshman Academy into a high school, and make the Broken Arrow Academy an alternative option for some.
