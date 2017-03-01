City spends tens of thousands more on Broken Arrow retaning wall amid further problems
Crews are working on a Broken Arrow retaining wall again. FOX23 first uncovered problems with the wall on Hillside Drive in May. It cost nearly $1 million to build the wall.
