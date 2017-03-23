City outlines plan for Albertsona s Grocery -
Representatives from Provident Realty Advisors recently met with City Manager Tim Rundel and other local officials. Provident is interested in locating on the available corner of Main and 21st Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|2 hr
|Mmmmmm
|241
|Searching for obituary on Lesley Harold Williams.
|9 hr
|Grieving Niece
|1
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Thu
|Allahs pork rinds
|19
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF
|Thu
|Jamie Dundee
|11
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|Thu
|Alvin Boss Tank You
|19
|55 (Jun '14)
|Wed
|anonymous
|216
|steven abel
|Wed
|crashman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC