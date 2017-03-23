Cartwheeling Substitute Teacher Arrested For Grand Larceny In BA

A 34-year-old Pawhuska woman who exposed herself in January while doing a cartwheel in front of students is now facing a grand larceny charge in Tulsa County after stealing a woman's purse. Lacey Dawn Sponsler was arrested after the January incident where police said she was wearing a dress without underwear and did a cartwheel in front of a junior high class.

