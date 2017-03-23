Cartwheeling Substitute Teacher Arrested For Grand Larceny In BA
A 34-year-old Pawhuska woman who exposed herself in January while doing a cartwheel in front of students is now facing a grand larceny charge in Tulsa County after stealing a woman's purse. Lacey Dawn Sponsler was arrested after the January incident where police said she was wearing a dress without underwear and did a cartwheel in front of a junior high class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|1 hr
|Mmmmmm
|253
|who neds jobs
|5 hr
|Pump Jack Alvin Boss
|12
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|9 hr
|Allahs pork rinds
|21
|Searching for obituary on Lesley Harold Williams.
|Fri
|Grieving Niece
|1
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF
|Thu
|Jamie Dundee
|11
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|Mar 23
|Alvin Boss Tank You
|19
|55 (Jun '14)
|Mar 22
|anonymous
|216
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC