BWW Review: Kristin Chenoweth with Minnesota Orchestra

"Let me just say I've had a love affair with this city for many years," began Kristin Chenoweth, Emmy- and Tony Award-winning star of stage and screen, as she debuted with the renowned Minnesota Orchestra at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis on Saturday, March 4. An Intimate Evening with Kristin Chenoweth was conducted by Kevin Stites and accompanied by Ben Toth on piano along with the orchestra. Starting with affection for the city she's in is not a new approach, but Chenoweth did her homework and has the experience to back it up.

