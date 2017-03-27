Burglars shot when homeowner's son op...

Burglars shot when homeowner's son opens fire with AR-15, Oklahoma deputies say

Gunfire rang out Monday afternoon in a home in Broken Arrow, an Oklahoma city 15 miles southeast of Tulsa. Three intruders were killed after the son of the homeowner fired a semiautomatic rifle in what local law enforcement officers later described as an act of self-defense, though their investigation remains open.

