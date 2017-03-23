Broken Arrow Using Vision Money To Hire More Police Officers
The Broken Arrow Police Department said they won't have any trouble filling the new positions because there's so much interest in working there - more than 200 people applied for the next academy. Next month, 11 new officers are expected to graduate from the academy - five of which are new positions paid for by Vision money.
