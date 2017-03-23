Broken Arrow Using Vision Money To Hi...

Broken Arrow Using Vision Money To Hire More Police Officers

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The Broken Arrow Police Department said they won't have any trouble filling the new positions because there's so much interest in working there - more than 200 people applied for the next academy. Next month, 11 new officers are expected to graduate from the academy - five of which are new positions paid for by Vision money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One Person Dead In Tulsa Traffic Accident (Feb '10) 1 hr tiffi bee 181
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Sun Jane Doe 257
who neds jobs Sat Pump Jack Alvin Boss 12
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Sat Allahs pork rinds 21
Searching for obituary on Lesley Harold Williams. Mar 24 Grieving Niece 1
Reporter Kelly Hines WTF Mar 23 Jamie Dundee 11
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... Mar 23 Alvin Boss Tank You 19
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,615 • Total comments across all topics: 279,858,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC