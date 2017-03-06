Broken Arrow Police: 30-Year-Old Man ...

Broken Arrow Police: 30-Year-Old Man Critical In Shooting

Broken Arrow police are investigating a shooting near 51st and 209th East Avenue early Monday morning, March 6. Police say one man is in critical condition. Officers responded to the 4400 block of North 34th Street around 2:45 a.m. They found a 30-year-old man shot at lease once, according to Sergeant Stephen Garrett, BAPD.

