Broken Arrow Police: 30-Year-Old Man Critical In Shooting
Broken Arrow police are investigating a shooting near 51st and 209th East Avenue early Monday morning, March 6. Police say one man is in critical condition. Officers responded to the 4400 block of North 34th Street around 2:45 a.m. They found a 30-year-old man shot at lease once, according to Sergeant Stephen Garrett, BAPD.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|church of satan
|3 hr
|xxx
|114
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Tue
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|6
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Tue
|Alvin Boss
|185
|Woman At Car Wash
|Mar 5
|Arcieroblows
|1
|trump won
|Mar 5
|Alvin Boss
|1
|who neds jobs
|Mar 5
|Alvin Boss
|1
|Ky resident
|Mar 4
|Beth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC