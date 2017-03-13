Broken Arrow Couple Describes Run-In With Shooting Suspect
Broken Arrow Couple Describes Run-In With Shooting Suspect - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Records show Briceton Hollander has a long criminal rap sheet - just this week he's suspected of shooting a man before stealing three cars from a car dealership. The van belongs to Ruby Means and her husband, who were sitting in their sun room when Hollander just showed up.
