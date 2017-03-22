Broken Arrow Closer To Turning Bever Home Into Memorial Garden
Broken Arrow Closer To Turning Bever Home Into Memorial Garden - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Neighbors at Magnolia Court say the Bever house is a constant reminder of the tragedies that took place and they are more than ready for something positive to take over. This past February, fundraising started to replace the house with a memorial garden - and that goal is now a little closer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|1 hr
|pecos
|210
|55 (Jun '14)
|10 hr
|anonymous
|216
|steven abel
|14 hr
|crashman
|1
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|17 hr
|Alvin Boss
|18
|who neds jobs
|Wed
|Alvin Boss Bend O...
|8
|I love Matrix service by god
|Tue
|Alvin Boss
|4
|trump won
|Tue
|Alvin Boss
|3
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC