Broken Arrow announces land for new V...

Broken Arrow announces land for new VFW home

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

The Post's longtime meeting facility, located near Haskell Park, 601 E. Dallas St., was demolished in June 2014, because it had fallen into disrepair and had become a safety risk. Before removing the building, city administration made a pledge that staff would assist the VFW in finding a location to build a new meeting space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft... 1 hr Booty games by gays 5
Tulsa molesters 7 hr Sukit 1
Tulsa molesters 7 hr Sukit 1
Grown man does wrestling move on young boy 7 hr Stupid Ffuck Sticks 2
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 8 hr infidel 25
News Three Dead After Broken Arrow Homeowner Shoots ... 10 hr News Hound 2
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Mon Life as we know it 262
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,163 • Total comments across all topics: 279,887,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC