Big 12 Wrestling Championship Brings ...

Big 12 Wrestling Championship Brings Visitors, Revenue To Tulsa

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

In between all the wrestling matches at the BOK Center, folks from all over the country spent their time and money right here in downtown Tulsa. While there's a strong OSU presence, there are fans from all over, many of them visiting Tulsa for the first time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 15 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 6
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 18 hr Alvin Boss 185
Woman At Car Wash Mar 5 Arcieroblows 1
trump won Mar 5 Alvin Boss 1
who neds jobs Mar 5 Alvin Boss 1
church of satan Mar 5 Alvin Boss 113
Ky resident Mar 4 Beth 1
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,020 • Total comments across all topics: 279,387,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC