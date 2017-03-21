BAFD Hires 20 New Firefighters To Fulfill Vision 2025 Renewal
The Broken Arrow Fire Department says it has fulfilled a Vision 2025 Renewal campaign promise to hire 20 new firefighters by 2020. Broken Arrow voters in November 2015 agreed to renew the Tulsa County Vision 2025 sales tax and repurpose it to pay for additional police officers, firefighters and local street improvements.
