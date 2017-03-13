BA Teen Arrested For Driving Stolen P...

BA Teen Arrested For Driving Stolen Pickup, Possessing Marijuana

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Police arrested a Broken Arrow teenager early Monday for driving a stolen Ford pickup truck and possessing what they believe was marijuana. In their report, an officer spotted the truck heading west on Kenosha and knew the truck had been stolen earlier in the morning from a Broken Arrow business.

