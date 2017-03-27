a I dona t blame him,a alleged getaway driver says of resident in teen burglarsa killing

a I dona t blame him,a alleged getawa...

The alleged getaway driver in a botched Oklahoma home invasion that left three teen burglary suspects dead spoke out to ABC News on Thursday in a jailhouse interview, saying the resident who shot them "did what, you know, by law he could do to protect his home." Elizabeth Marie Rodriguez, 21, was arrested on three counts of first-degree felony murder, three counts of first-degree burglary and one count of second-degree burglary in the fatal shooting of three teen burglary suspects by a resident in Broken Arrow, near Tulsa.

