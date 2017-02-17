Workers At BA's 'A New Leaf' Hand-Delivering Bouquets They Created
Workers At BA's 'A New Leaf' Hand-Delivering Bouquets They Creat - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com On Valentine's Day, Lew and her friends will travel to more than 70 locations around Green Country to hand-deliver the flowers they spent all day today putting together. Katy Lew has been a client at A New Leaf for three years now, but this is her first time working in the greenhouse.
