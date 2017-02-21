Wagoner County reserve deputy's gun goes off in BA restaurant

A gun accidentally fired at the White River Fish Market in Broken Arrow The gun was holstered and in the pocket when it fired Two people sustained minor leg injuries FOX23 confirmed the gun owner is a Wagoner County Reserve Deputy He has a gun license No charges were filed 'Walking Dead' shirt with phrase said by character pulled for being 'fantastically offensive' Single mother's tax return Facebook post goes viral Gas explosion injures 4 in Wagoner County Delaware County firefighter dies in crash on the way to house fire Coweta homes spared from flames after residents evacuated Trending Video

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.