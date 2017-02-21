Wagoner County reserve deputy's gun goes off in BA restaurant
A gun accidentally fired at the White River Fish Market in Broken Arrow The gun was holstered and in the pocket when it fired Two people sustained minor leg injuries FOX23 confirmed the gun owner is a Wagoner County Reserve Deputy He has a gun license No charges were filed
