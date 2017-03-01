Union High School Tops List With Completed FAFSA Applications
Union seniors have filled out 432 of the FAFSA application this year. The other large suburban schools are close - Broken Arrow is second with 424 completed, followed by Jenks with 314 and Owasso with 266.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|3 hr
|Khan
|4
|Woman At Car Wash
|7 hr
|Arcieroblows
|1
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|11 hr
|Mmmmmm
|180
|trump won
|12 hr
|Alvin Boss
|1
|who neds jobs
|12 hr
|Alvin Boss
|1
|church of satan
|12 hr
|Alvin Boss
|113
|Ky resident
|Sat
|Beth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC