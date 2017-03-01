Union High School Tops List With Comp...

Union High School Tops List With Completed FAFSA Applications

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Union seniors have filled out 432 of the FAFSA application this year. The other large suburban schools are close - Broken Arrow is second with 424 completed, followed by Jenks with 314 and Owasso with 266.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 3 hr Khan 4
Woman At Car Wash 7 hr Arcieroblows 1
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 11 hr Mmmmmm 180
trump won 12 hr Alvin Boss 1
who neds jobs 12 hr Alvin Boss 1
church of satan 12 hr Alvin Boss 113
Ky resident Sat Beth 1
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,670 • Total comments across all topics: 279,337,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC