Two arrested after allegedly breaking into Broken Arrow storage units
Officials said Michael Morgan and David Strickland were caught in the act on Friday. One of them bonded out that night only to be arrested again on Saturday.
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|church of satan
|Sat
|Eternal truth
|108
|Larry Spivey (Nov '13)
|Fri
|Jess
|25
|Tulsa Prosecutors Present Case Against Brandon ... (Mar '10)
|Feb 9
|bob
|7
|anyone want roxys
|Feb 9
|Officer Sheldon
|6
|Amber hiberling
|Feb 9
|Officer Sheldon
|2
|Dear Reverend Al Sharpton:
|Feb 9
|Black Terror
|11
|55 (Jun '14)
|Feb 9
|anonymous
|208
