Two arrested after allegedly breaking...

Two arrested after allegedly breaking into Broken Arrow storage units

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Officials said Michael Morgan and David Strickland were caught in the act on Friday. One of them bonded out that night only to be arrested again on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
church of satan Sat Eternal truth 108
Larry Spivey (Nov '13) Fri Jess 25
News Tulsa Prosecutors Present Case Against Brandon ... (Mar '10) Feb 9 bob 7
anyone want roxys Feb 9 Officer Sheldon 6
Amber hiberling Feb 9 Officer Sheldon 2
Dear Reverend Al Sharpton: Feb 9 Black Terror 11
55 (Jun '14) Feb 9 anonymous 208
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,350 • Total comments across all topics: 278,810,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC