Tulsa Auto Theft Detectives Need Help Identifying People of Interest

Tulsa Police Department Auto Theft Detectives are reaching out to the public for help in identifying three people of interest in a January 24 vehicle theft. Police said a stolen white GMC Acadia was recovered in the area of 1100 S. Garnett and it had been previously reported stolen from an auto dealership in Broken Arrow.

