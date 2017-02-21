TCC, BAFD Create Internship Program F...

TCC, BAFD Create Internship Program For Aspiring Firefighters

The Broken Arrow Fire Department is teaming up with Tulsa Community College to create an internship for students who want to become firefighters. By the time the internship ends, students will have earned essential certifications to get a job as a firefighter.

