Silver Alert Issued For Elderly Broken Arrow Man
Broken Arrow Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old man. Lee Amen was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, February 19 in the 8300 block of East Greeley Place.
