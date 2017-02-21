Silver Alert Issued For Elderly Broke...

Silver Alert Issued For Elderly Broken Arrow Man

Sunday Feb 19 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Broken Arrow Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old man. Lee Amen was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, February 19 in the 8300 block of East Greeley Place.

