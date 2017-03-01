Owasso Man Arrested On Drug Complaint...

Owasso Man Arrested On Drug Complaints, Felony Gun Possession

Monday Feb 27 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Broken Arrow police arrested an Owasso man Sunday morning on multiple complaints including driving under the influence, drug possession and felony possession of a firearm, according to BAPD. Daniel Osuna, 23, was taken into custody after a traffic stop in Broken Arrow for failure to dim his lights, online jail records show.

