Owasso Man Arrested On Drug Complaints, Felony Gun Possession
Broken Arrow police arrested an Owasso man Sunday morning on multiple complaints including driving under the influence, drug possession and felony possession of a firearm, according to BAPD. Daniel Osuna, 23, was taken into custody after a traffic stop in Broken Arrow for failure to dim his lights, online jail records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|13 hr
|Khan
|4
|Woman At Car Wash
|17 hr
|Arcieroblows
|1
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|21 hr
|Mmmmmm
|180
|trump won
|22 hr
|Alvin Boss
|1
|who neds jobs
|22 hr
|Alvin Boss
|1
|church of satan
|22 hr
|Alvin Boss
|113
|Ky resident
|Sat
|Beth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC