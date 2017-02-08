Oklahoma lawmakers eye criminal justi...

Oklahoma lawmakers eye criminal justice reform

1 hr ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

SB 256 and 398 focus on criminal justice changes They would reclassify some misdemeanors into felonies The move could reverse parts of state questions 780 and 781 The bills threaten savings created by 780 Opponents say it would also cost the state 1300 prison beds

