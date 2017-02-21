Oklahoma House Committee OKs Teacher ...

Oklahoma House Committee OKs Teacher Raise Without Funding

Monday

Legislation to phase in a $6,000 raise for Oklahoma teachers over three years has been approved by a state House committee although lawmakers don't know how to pay for it. The House Appropriations and Budget Committee voted 26-2 Monday to send the measure to the House floor for a vote.

