My Fit Foods closes in Midtown Tulsa
My Fit Foods announced they closed both locations The store says they were told to close without warning or explanation My Fit Fund account and gift card holders can call 512-400-0600 to request refunds Around noon Wednesday, My Fit Foods on Memorial posted that "without warning or explanation" corporate decided to close Tulsa locations immediately. Refunds for gift cards and My Fit Fund accounts go through corporate offices in Austin.
