Mopar Highlights From The Winternats ...

Mopar Highlights From The Winternats In Pomona

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Hot Rod Magazine

The NHRA kicked their season opener Winternationals in Pomona on February 9 -12, and despite being outnumbered by the Chevy and Ford camps in the Stock and Super Stock classes, the Mopar contingent put on a great show by running fast and going rounds. This year's event had scores of iconic Dodge and Plymouth muscle that included Hemis, Max Wedges, 440 Six Packs, and numerous small-blocks in various configurations, blasting down the strip and hangin' 'em high.

