Memorial To Replace Bever Family's Broken Arrow Home

Friday Feb 24

This summer will mark two years since the Bever family murders in Broken Arrow and a city councilor wants the home where five people died torn down and a memorial built in its place. The city and neighbors say the home is a constant reminder of the five murders and they hope the memorial garden they have in mind will transition this property to a place of peace and healing.

