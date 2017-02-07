Kepler trial halted for K2 evidence question

Judge Sharron Holmes halted Shannon Kepler's murder retrial The defense claims the victim had K2 on him at the time of death An issue with evidence handling must be resolved The judge needs time to examine the case law Watch FOX23 News at Noon for the full breakdown The murder retrial of a former TPD officer came to a halt Wednesday morning as a judge said new issues "blindsided" her. Richard O'Carroll, Shannon Kepler's attorney, earlier issued subpoenas for TPD members to testify about a bag of possible K2 found on Jeremy Lake's body during his autopsy.

