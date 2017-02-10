Driver killed in crash with Broken Ar...

Driver killed in crash with Broken Arrow school bus

One person was killed in a Broken Arrow crash Friday. It happened at the intersection of Joliet and Kenosha Streets just before 5 p.m. The driver of a Kia Sorento struck a BAPS bus making a left turn.

