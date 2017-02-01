Deer Creek football coach Jay Wilkinson resigns
Coach Jay Wilkinson informed his players Friday morning he is stepping down after just one season leading the program in its transition to Class 6A-II. He took over the program after coaching two seasons at Coweta, where he led the Tigers to playoffs each season.
