Continue reading Working on your income taxes? Here's what might delay your IRS refund this year
Tax filing season is underway, but people who file early and claim certain tax credits might wait longer for their refunds this year. This is thanks to new IRS efforts to crack down on fraud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|55 (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|anonymous
|209
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|5 hr
|Killkenny
|3
|Tulsa Mayor: City Contract To Film 'Live PD' Ha...
|6 hr
|copywrite
|1
|church of satan
|Sat
|Eternal truth
|108
|Larry Spivey (Nov '13)
|Fri
|Jess
|25
|Tulsa Prosecutors Present Case Against Brandon ... (Mar '10)
|Feb 9
|bob
|7
|anyone want roxys
|Feb 9
|Officer Sheldon
|6
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC