Choctaw hires Del City football coach...

Choctaw hires Del City football coach Jake Corbin

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: NewsOK.com

Del City football coach and athletic director Jake Corbin is expected to be named coach at Choctaw. Photo by Chris Landsberger The Yellowjackets named Del City coach Jake Corbin their new football coach and assistant athletic director during a special board meeting on Thursday.

