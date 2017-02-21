Broken Arrow toddler's killer sentenc...

Broken Arrow toddler's killer sentenced to life without parole

A jury convicted Jon Scarce for the death of Chance Trepp They recommended life with parole; Thursday, the judge sentenced Scarce Scarce did not make a statement, claiming he did not know he could Trepp's grandmother made a statement lamenting his lost childhood

