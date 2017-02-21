Broken Arrow toddler's killer sentenced to life without parole
A jury convicted Jon Scarce for the death of Chance Trepp They recommended life with parole; Thursday, the judge sentenced Scarce Scarce did not make a statement, claiming he did not know he could Trepp's grandmother made a statement lamenting his lost childhood Teen hospitalized, police search for hit & run driver Inola family seeks justice after someone shoots, kills dog on front porch Woman's warning after finding shirt around car windshield wiper goes viral Dad pens emotional tribute to 'selfless' wife pregnant with their terminally ill child Tulsa police: Scammer claims to target 'dumbest country' during call with financial crimes officer Trending Video
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When you blacks gonna learn???
|18 hr
|Black Terror
|68
|OK divorce bill passes committee vote
|Wed
|wontyoumarrymebill
|1
|55 (Jun '14)
|Wed
|anonymous
|212
|church of satan
|Wed
|Satans first mate
|109
|Give Us More NedReck Tax Cuts and FancyFuk Prizons
|Tue
|Look at DAT hapi ...
|3
|Okmulgee Hospital OVER CROWDED by LIBERALS
|Tue
|New York Times
|1
|anyone want roxys
|Mon
|Officer Sheldon
|9
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC