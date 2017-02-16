Broken Arrow Man Takes To Roof In Attempt To Avoid Child Abuse Arrest
A Broken Arrow man was arrested for child abuse and resisting arrest after a woman called police Sunday night, February 12, 2017. Officers were called to a home on East 134th Street around 9 p.m., according to an arrest and booking report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Broken Arrow Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|55 (Jun '14)
|5 hr
|anonymous
|210
|anyone want roxys
|21 hr
|Luther Heggs
|8
|Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education
|22 hr
|Black Terror
|3
|Meet the teenage sex swap lovers (Jul '13)
|Wed
|saqi49
|185
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF
|Feb 14
|Jamie Dudee
|10
|Wagoner County man says ADA hit him with car wh...
|Feb 14
|otis
|1
|Man Charged In Tulsa Murder (Jul '09)
|Feb 13
|MattsAbitch
|9
Find what you want!
Search Broken Arrow Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC