Broken Arrow Man Takes To Roof In Att...

Broken Arrow Man Takes To Roof In Attempt To Avoid Child Abuse Arrest

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

A Broken Arrow man was arrested for child abuse and resisting arrest after a woman called police Sunday night, February 12, 2017. Officers were called to a home on East 134th Street around 9 p.m., according to an arrest and booking report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Broken Arrow Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
55 (Jun '14) 5 hr anonymous 210
anyone want roxys 21 hr Luther Heggs 8
News Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education 22 hr Black Terror 3
News Meet the teenage sex swap lovers (Jul '13) Wed saqi49 185
Reporter Kelly Hines WTF Feb 14 Jamie Dudee 10
News Wagoner County man says ADA hit him with car wh... Feb 14 otis 1
News Man Charged In Tulsa Murder (Jul '09) Feb 13 MattsAbitch 9
See all Broken Arrow Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Broken Arrow Forum Now

Broken Arrow Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Broken Arrow Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Broken Arrow, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,105 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC