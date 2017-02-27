Broken Arrow man faces murder charge after deadly crash
A Broken Arrow man faces a murder charge after a deadly crash last month. Police arrested Ryan Hunter Friday on a second degree murder complaint after they say he was driving on drugs when he caused a head-on crash near 91st and Garnett, killing the other driver.
